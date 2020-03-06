Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)?

The shares of FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $18 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FireEye Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $22. Goldman was of a view that FEYE is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. SunTrust thinks that FEYE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.44.

The shares of the company added by 5.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.975 while ending the day at $14.59. During the trading session, a total of 7.05 million shares were traded which represents a -87.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.75 million shares. FEYE had ended its last session trading at $13.89. FireEye Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 FEYE 52-week low price stands at $12.66 while its 52-week high price is $18.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FireEye Inc. generated 331.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -130.0%. FireEye Inc. has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated FTAI as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTAI could surge by 22.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $22.40/share. It started the day trading at $18.229 and traded between $17.38 and $17.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 19.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.76. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $14.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 442383.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.05%, as 477,995 FEYE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.57% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 377.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.53% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.