Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)?

The shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $51 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on February 19, 2020, to Buy the XRAY stock while also putting a $66 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that XRAY is In-line in its latest report on July 26, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that XRAY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $44.97 while ending the day at $45.32. During the trading session, a total of 2.56 million shares were traded which represents a -82.95% decline from the average session volume which is 1.4 million shares. XRAY had ended its last session trading at $47.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.80, with a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 XRAY 52-week low price stands at $46.75 while its 52-week high price is $60.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. generated 404.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has the potential to record 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on August 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Citigroup also rated GSKY as Downgrade on August 07, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that GSKY could surge by 26.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.93% to reach $8.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.43 and traded between $5.995 and $6.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSKY’s 50-day SMA is 8.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.82. The stock has a high of $16.42 for the year while the low is $5.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.36%, as 16.88M XRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.77% of GreenSky Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.49, while the P/B ratio is 17.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 26.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more GSKY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 296,731 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,952,537 shares of GSKY, with a total valuation of $82,810,967.

Similarly, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its GreenSky Inc. shares by 2.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,962,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 198,446 shares of GreenSky Inc. which are valued at $73,648,833. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its GreenSky Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,599,455 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,298,274 shares and is now valued at $58,259,035. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of GreenSky Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.