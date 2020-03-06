Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO), Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)?

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNO Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on May 17, 2018. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CNO is Underweight in its latest report on August 14, 2017. Citigroup thinks that CNO is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.44 while ending the day at $15.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -25.04% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. CNO had ended its last session trading at $16.60. CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 1.22. CNO 52-week low price stands at $14.01 while its 52-week high price is $20.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.77%. CNO Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Keefe Bruyette also rated MC as Downgrade on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that MC could surge by 27.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.25% to reach $40.86/share. It started the day trading at $31.06 and traded between $29.04 and $29.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MC’s 50-day SMA is 34.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.69. The stock has a high of $44.17 for the year while the low is $28.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.84%, as 3.24M CNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.93% of Moelis & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.52, while the P/B ratio is 3.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 649.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more MC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -386,073 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,312,983 shares of MC, with a total valuation of $191,267,388. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $167,307,912 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moelis & Company shares by 6.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,581,134 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 207,369 shares of Moelis & Company which are valued at $128,920,824. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Moelis & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.