Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)?

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Bryan Garnier in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Bryan Garnier wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Hold the ACB stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ACB is Hold in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that ACB is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.31 while ending the day at $1.31. During the trading session, a total of 12.97 million shares were traded which represents a 57.08% incline from the average session volume which is 30.21 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $1.38. ACB 52-week low price stands at $1.31 while its 52-week high price is $10.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 152.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.67% to reach $52.85/share. It started the day trading at $43.21 and traded between $41.19 and $41.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFL’s 50-day SMA is 51.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.60. The stock has a high of $57.18 for the year while the low is $41.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.46%, as 12.75M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Aflac Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.40, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AFL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,332,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 64,500,173 shares of AFL, with a total valuation of $3,326,273,922. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,126,357,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,498,841 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -186,685 shares of Aflac Incorporated which are valued at $1,985,385,230. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 117,177 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,464,560 shares and is now valued at $642,797,359. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Aflac Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.