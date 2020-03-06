Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)?

The shares of Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athenex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on May 02, 2019, to Outperform the ATNX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $20. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that ATNX is Buy in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Needham thinks that ATNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.41 while ending the day at $12.50. During the trading session, a total of 570346.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.87% incline from the average session volume which is 837120.0 shares. ATNX had ended its last session trading at $13.13. Athenex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 ATNX 52-week low price stands at $8.82 while its 52-week high price is $21.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Athenex Inc. generated 127.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -89.29%. Athenex Inc. has the potential to record -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Stephens also rated CBSH as Resumed on September 16, 2019, with its price target of $59 suggesting that CBSH could surge by 3.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $61.60/share. It started the day trading at $62.905 and traded between $58.64 and $59.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBSH’s 50-day SMA is 67.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.53. The stock has a high of $71.92 for the year while the low is $52.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.51%, as 5.87M ATNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.40% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 506.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CBSH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -297,023 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,693,102 shares of CBSH, with a total valuation of $723,495,281. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CBSH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $584,623,064 worth of shares.

Similarly, Commerce Bank (Investment Managem… decreased its Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,292,117 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,134 shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $493,384,636. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Commerce Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 211,078 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,700,496 shares and is now valued at $385,695,559. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Commerce Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.