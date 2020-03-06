Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)?

The shares of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $95 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wabtec Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Atlantic Equities advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Overweight the WAB stock while also putting a $92 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Morgan Stanley was of a view that WAB is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Goldman thinks that WAB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 89.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $61.64 while ending the day at $61.93. During the trading session, a total of 3.07 million shares were traded which represents a -114.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. WAB had ended its last session trading at $65.40. Wabtec Corporation currently has a market cap of $11.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.70, with a beta of 1.36. Wabtec Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 WAB 52-week low price stands at $61.00 while its 52-week high price is $81.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wabtec Corporation generated 604.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.92%. Wabtec Corporation has the potential to record 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Deutsche Bank also rated TEX as Upgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that TEX could surge by 30.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.95% to reach $28.47/share. It started the day trading at $20.58 and traded between $19.55 and $19.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TEX’s 50-day SMA is 26.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.52. The stock has a high of $34.67 for the year while the low is $20.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.81%, as 4.62M WAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.77% of Terex Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.74, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 654.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 309,438 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,260,509 shares of TEX, with a total valuation of $184,053,903. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,321,589 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Terex Corporation shares by 24.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,511,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 874,186 shares of Terex Corporation which are valued at $114,354,991. In the same vein, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… increased its Terex Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 832,475 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,418,850 shares and is now valued at $86,667,848. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Terex Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.