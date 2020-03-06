Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 843.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.53.

The shares of the company added by 14.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.12 while ending the day at $2.40. During the trading session, a total of 9.23 million shares were traded which represents a -3.52% decline from the average session volume which is 8.92 million shares. VXRT had ended its last session trading at $2.10. Vaxart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 VXRT 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vaxart Inc. generated 19.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -106.25%. Vaxart Inc. has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $22.48/share. It started the day trading at $14.725 and traded between $14.13 and $14.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERJ’s 50-day SMA is 17.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.32. The stock has a high of $21.10 for the year while the low is $14.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.70%, as 2.10M VXRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Embraer S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 829.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brandes Investment Partners LP bought more ERJ shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brandes Investment Partners LP purchasing 658,529 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,536,323 shares of ERJ, with a total valuation of $345,831,679. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. meanwhile bought more ERJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,163,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by 1.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,149,155 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -174,635 shares of Embraer S.A. which are valued at $154,071,770. In the same vein, Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its Embraer S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 154,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,001,865 shares and is now valued at $84,231,407. Following these latest developments, around 12.40% of Embraer S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.