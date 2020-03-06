Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)?

The shares of United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $38.50 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Bankshares Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Under Perform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on July 02, 2015. That day the Boenning & Scattergood set price target on the stock to $34. BB&T Capital Mkts was of a view that UBSI is Hold in its latest report on August 19, 2011. FBR Capital thinks that UBSI is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $36.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.28.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.06 while ending the day at $28.51. During the trading session, a total of 709191.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.64% decline from the average session volume which is 490330.0 shares. UBSI had ended its last session trading at $30.00. United Bankshares Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.19. UBSI 52-week low price stands at $28.19 while its 52-week high price is $40.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. United Bankshares Inc. has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) is now rated as Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated CMC as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that CMC could surge by 24.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.53% to reach $23.92/share. It started the day trading at $18.70 and traded between $17.78 and $18.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMC’s 50-day SMA is 21.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.73. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $13.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.88%, as 9.30M UBSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.94% of Commercial Metals Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 218,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,740,654 shares of CMC, with a total valuation of $261,820,440. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,177,944 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Commercial Metals Company shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,857,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,175 shares of Commercial Metals Company which are valued at $202,577,667. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Commercial Metals Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 82,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,139,767 shares and is now valued at $105,622,212. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Commercial Metals Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.