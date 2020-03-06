Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN), FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)?

The shares of The Dixie Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel Nicolaus in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2007. Stifel Nicolaus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Dixie Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 283.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.52.

The shares of the company added by 29.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.14 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 697412.0 shares were traded which represents a -1923.24% decline from the average session volume which is 34470.0 shares. DXYN had ended its last session trading at $1.02. The Dixie Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DXYN 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.09.

The The Dixie Group Inc. generated 19000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $360. Even though the stock has been trading at $268.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.79% to reach $342.50/share. It started the day trading at $261.45 and traded between $251.38 and $252.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLT’s 50-day SMA is 301.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 291.63. The stock has a high of $329.85 for the year while the low is $224.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.16%, as 3.18M DXYN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.43, while the P/B ratio is 5.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 910.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FLT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 87,287 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,517,053 shares of FLT, with a total valuation of $3,000,060,617. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more FLT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,927,914,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by 4.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,504,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -265,686 shares of FleetCor Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,735,259,190. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 78,347 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,659,851 shares and is now valued at $1,468,924,831. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.