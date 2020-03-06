Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)?

The shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Principal Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that PFG is Hold in its latest report on October 17, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that PFG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $58.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $43.44 while ending the day at $43.89. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -48.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. PFG had ended its last session trading at $46.24. Principal Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $12.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.23, with a beta of 1.48. PFG 52-week low price stands at $43.10 while its 52-week high price is $60.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.42%. Principal Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.52 and traded between $3.35 and $3.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APHA’s 50-day SMA is 4.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.57. The stock has a high of $10.67 for the year while the low is $3.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.32%, as 33.92M PFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.43% of Aphria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.20, while the P/B ratio is 0.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.30% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.01% of Aphria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.