Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)?

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LTM is Neutral in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Barclays thinks that LTM is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.48 while ending the day at $6.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -193.63% decline from the average session volume which is 968400.0 shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $6.85. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently has a market cap of $4.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.47, with a beta of 1.37. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $6.56 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 947.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.57%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is now rated as Buy. Citigroup also rated QTT as Upgrade on April 16, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that QTT could surge by 82.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.27% to reach $26.62/share. It started the day trading at $5.11 and traded between $4.68 and $4.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTT’s 50-day SMA is 4.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.10. The stock has a high of $18.00 for the year while the low is $2.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.86%, as 10.15M LTM shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 71.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QTT shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 243,036 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,517,766 shares of QTT, with a total valuation of $14,493,196. Krane Funds Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more QTT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,415,573 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Qutoutiao Inc. shares by 49.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 567,754 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 187,783 shares of Qutoutiao Inc. which are valued at $2,339,146.