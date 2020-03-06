Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE), Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)?

The shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Medical REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $11. Robert W. Baird was of a view that GMRE is Outperform in its latest report on October 11, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that GMRE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.93.

The shares of the company added by 4.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.30 while ending the day at $15.02. During the trading session, a total of 707881.0 shares were traded which represents a -53.27% decline from the average session volume which is 461840.0 shares. GMRE had ended its last session trading at $14.39. Global Medical REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $661.93 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.45, with a beta of 0.46. Global Medical REIT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 GMRE 52-week low price stands at $9.36 while its 52-week high price is $15.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. Global Medical REIT Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 02, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Deutsche Bank also rated L as Reiterated on August 06, 2015, with its price target of $44 suggesting that L could surge by 12.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.12% to reach $52.00/share. It started the day trading at $47.15 and traded between $45.18 and $45.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that L’s 50-day SMA is 51.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.48. The stock has a high of $56.88 for the year while the low is $43.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.94%, as 3.61M GMRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Loews Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more L shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -465,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,879,402 shares of L, with a total valuation of $1,434,395,233. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more L shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $812,699,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Loews Corporation shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,730,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -166,737 shares of Loews Corporation which are valued at $655,002,901. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Loews Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 297,809 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,711,027 shares and is now valued at $653,982,339. Following these latest developments, around 53.73% of Loews Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.