Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.91 while ending the day at $29.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -47.49% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. FOX had ended its last session trading at $30.67. FOX 52-week low price stands at $29.61 while its 52-week high price is $41.73.

The Fox Corporation generated 1.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -660.0%.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.64% to reach $22.67/share. It started the day trading at $14.21 and traded between $13.31 and $13.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UIS’s 50-day SMA is 13.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.37. The stock has a high of $18.13 for the year while the low is $6.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.44%, as 7.63M FOX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.79% of Unisys Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UIS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 665,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,690,424 shares of UIS, with a total valuation of $94,094,017. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more UIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,446,596 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Unisys Corporation shares by 3.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,638,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 292,891 shares of Unisys Corporation which are valued at $74,174,263. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Unisys Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,722 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,241,079 shares and is now valued at $31,470,877. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Unisys Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.