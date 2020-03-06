Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)?

The shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on January 23, 2020, to Neutral the BJ stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Gordon Haskett set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Goldman was of a view that BJ is Buy in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Gordon Haskett thinks that BJ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.09.

The shares of the company added by 6.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.61 while ending the day at $22.99. During the trading session, a total of 3.46 million shares were traded which represents a -115.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. BJ had ended its last session trading at $21.66. BJ 52-week low price stands at $18.84 while its 52-week high price is $29.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. generated 29.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.2%. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. RBC Capital Mkts also rated ALV as Upgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that ALV could surge by 22.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.02% to reach $81.29/share. It started the day trading at $65.08 and traded between $62.75 and $63.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALV’s 50-day SMA is 77.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 75.07. The stock has a high of $87.01 for the year while the low is $61.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.52%, as 3.73M BJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.29% of Autoliv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.96, while the P/B ratio is 2.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 534.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cevian Capital AB selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,723,649 shares of ALV, with a total valuation of $438,603,223. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $178,317,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by 11.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,165,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 216,474 shares of Autoliv Inc. which are valued at $165,920,732. In the same vein, Didner & Gerge Fonder AB increased its Autoliv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 26,190 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,869,735 shares and is now valued at $143,277,793. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Autoliv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.