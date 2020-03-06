Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)?

The shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $49 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AECOM, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Barclays was of a view that ACM is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Argus thinks that ACM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $47.03 while ending the day at $47.23. During the trading session, a total of 3.06 million shares were traded which represents a -83.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. ACM had ended its last session trading at $49.98. AECOM debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ACM 52-week low price stands at $28.96 while its 52-week high price is $52.40.

The AECOM generated 725.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. AECOM has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Needham also rated HRTX as Reiterated on January 16, 2019, with its price target of $64 suggesting that HRTX could surge by 57.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.08% to reach $41.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.43 and traded between $17.06 and $17.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HRTX’s 50-day SMA is 21.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.18. The stock has a high of $28.65 for the year while the low is $15.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.86%, as 19.09M ACM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.05% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Advisers, Inc. bought more HRTX shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Advisers, Inc. purchasing 2,025,332 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,322,933 shares of HRTX, with a total valuation of $257,056,382. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HRTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,225,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares by 22.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,552,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,914,358 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $136,692,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.