Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

The shares of WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WESCO International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the WCC stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Longbow set price target on the stock to $70. Jefferies was of a view that WCC is Hold in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that WCC is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.215 while ending the day at $35.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -26.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. WCC had ended its last session trading at $39.18. WESCO International Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.39, with a beta of 1.77. WESCO International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WCC 52-week low price stands at $38.13 while its 52-week high price is $61.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The WESCO International Inc. generated 150.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.55%. WESCO International Inc. has the potential to record 5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. JP Morgan also rated F as Resumed on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that F could surge by 27.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.80% to reach $9.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.97 and traded between $6.71 and $6.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that F’s 50-day SMA is 8.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.16. The stock has a high of $10.56 for the year while the low is $6.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 112.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.35%, as 121.09M WCC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Ford Motor Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 217.42, while the P/B ratio is 0.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 59.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more F shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 521,877 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 299,803,178 shares of F, with a total valuation of $2,644,264,030. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more F shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,955,556,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, Newport Trust Co. decreased its Ford Motor Company shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 181,332,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,093,525 shares of Ford Motor Company which are valued at $1,599,351,759. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ford Motor Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,059,652 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 179,629,126 shares and is now valued at $1,584,328,891. Following these latest developments, around 23.80% of Ford Motor Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.