Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT), CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)?

The shares of Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Welbilt Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Market Perform the WBT stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $19. Buckingham Research was of a view that WBT is Buy in its latest report on May 24, 2018. Longbow thinks that WBT is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.29 while ending the day at $11.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.12 million shares were traded which represents a -81.46% decline from the average session volume which is 1.17 million shares. WBT had ended its last session trading at $12.68. Welbilt Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.53, with a beta of 1.69. Welbilt Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.55, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 WBT 52-week low price stands at $12.50 while its 52-week high price is $19.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Welbilt Inc. generated 130.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.68%. Welbilt Inc. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. BMO Capital Markets also rated CONE as Downgrade on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that CONE could surge by 16.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.89% to reach $73.29/share. It started the day trading at $63.6748 and traded between $59.61 and $61.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CONE’s 50-day SMA is 64.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.81. The stock has a high of $79.73 for the year while the low is $48.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.40%, as 3.80M WBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of CyrusOne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 156.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CONE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 179,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,582,029 shares of CONE, with a total valuation of $1,009,016,465. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CONE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $675,159,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its CyrusOne Inc. shares by 39.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,798,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,176,454 shares of CyrusOne Inc. which are valued at $474,560,935. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CyrusOne Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 493,426 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,119,296 shares and is now valued at $250,659,162. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of CyrusOne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.