Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)?

The shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Outfitters Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Loop Capital in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Barclays was of a view that URBN is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that URBN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.4301 while ending the day at $19.73. During the trading session, a total of 3.9 million shares were traded which represents a -105.07% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. URBN had ended its last session trading at $21.40. Urban Outfitters Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.64, with a beta of 0.70. Urban Outfitters Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URBN 52-week low price stands at $19.63 while its 52-week high price is $34.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Urban Outfitters Inc. generated 167.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.0%. Urban Outfitters Inc. has the potential to record 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 14, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Maxim Group also rated APDN as Reiterated on May 13, 2016, with its price target of $9 suggesting that APDN could surge by 38.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.59% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.15 and traded between $4.39 and $4.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APDN’s 50-day SMA is 4.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.42. The stock has a high of $36.80 for the year while the low is $3.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 54806.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.92%, as 72,301 URBN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 465.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.72% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $362,680 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by 1,721.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 72,511 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 68,531 shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. which are valued at $274,817. In the same vein, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,400 shares and is now valued at $111,426. Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.