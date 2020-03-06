Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR), Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)?

The shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $64 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $74. Barclays was of a view that SPR is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that SPR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 96.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $45.08 while ending the day at $45.51. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a -68.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. SPR had ended its last session trading at $51.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 1.21. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SPR 52-week low price stands at $49.50 while its 52-week high price is $98.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -112.66%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.26% to reach $2.59/share. It started the day trading at $2.40 and traded between $2.33 and $2.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 2.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.85. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $2.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.27%, as 4.73M SPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.03% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambiar Investors LLC sold more LYG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambiar Investors LLC selling -2,290,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,071,706 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $97,892,250. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,508,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 5.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,540,572 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,191,558 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $63,760,093. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.