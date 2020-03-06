Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)?

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72.50. Berenberg was of a view that PLNT is Hold in its latest report on September 03, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that PLNT is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 72.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $61.56 while ending the day at $62.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.43 million shares were traded which represents a -208.56% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $69.88. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.34, with a beta of 0.75. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $56.14 while its 52-week high price is $88.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 478.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.45%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BTIG Research also rated LC as Resumed on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that LC could surge by 43.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.18% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.51 and traded between $10.025 and $10.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LC’s 50-day SMA is 12.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.49. The stock has a high of $18.85 for the year while the low is $9.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.91%, as 3.45M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.99% of LendingClub Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 599.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.70% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanda Interactive Entertainment … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,562,881 shares of LC, with a total valuation of $229,276,965. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,513,569 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,852,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,175 shares of LendingClub Corporation which are valued at $68,590,456. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 568,175 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,852,428 shares and is now valued at $68,590,456. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of LendingClub Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.