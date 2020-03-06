Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI), Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)?

The shares of National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National CineMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Outperform the NCMI stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8.50. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on September 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wedbush was of a view that NCMI is Outperform in its latest report on June 19, 2019. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that NCMI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.69.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.44 while ending the day at $6.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -166.26% decline from the average session volume which is 467780.0 shares. NCMI had ended its last session trading at $7.07. NCMI 52-week low price stands at $5.64 while its 52-week high price is $9.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National CineMedia Inc. generated 55.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 104.17%. National CineMedia Inc. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.98% to reach $101.29/share. It started the day trading at $17.06 and traded between $14.67 and $16.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIPS’s 50-day SMA is 13.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.55. The stock has a high of $15.46 for the year while the low is $6.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.79%, as 11.61M NCMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.94, while the P/B ratio is 3.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC bought more VIPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC purchasing 4,637,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,034,966 shares of VIPS, with a total valuation of $280,505,117. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $203,533,834 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by 1.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,948,339 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 231,808 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited which are valued at $203,022,355. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vipshop Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 127,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,300,794 shares and is now valued at $194,779,108. Following these latest developments, around 8.45% of Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.