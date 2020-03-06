Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)?

The shares of Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $19. Credit Suisse was of a view that HUD is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.18 while ending the day at $6.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -354.56% decline from the average session volume which is 240210.0 shares. HUD had ended its last session trading at $7.67. Hudson Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 HUD 52-week low price stands at $7.45 while its 52-week high price is $16.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hudson Ltd. generated 330.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 69.23%. Hudson Ltd. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is now rated as Market Perform. ROTH Capital also rated NEPT as Resumed on January 30, 2015, with its price target of $5 suggesting that NEPT could surge by 36.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.63% to reach $3.15/share. It started the day trading at $2.13 and traded between $1.91 and $2.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEPT’s 50-day SMA is 2.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.60. The stock has a high of $6.57 for the year while the low is $1.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.70%, as 9.49M HUD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.44% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 737.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.91% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.23% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.