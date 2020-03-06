Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)?

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 125. Wells Fargo was of a view that ADS is Market Perform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that ADS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $125.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $73.69 while ending the day at $74.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -24.41% decline from the average session volume which is 847820.0 shares. ADS had ended its last session trading at $80.69. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.40, with a beta of 1.77. Alliance Data Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADS 52-week low price stands at $77.41 while its 52-week high price is $182.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Data Systems Corporation generated 3.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.63%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has the potential to record 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.24% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.12 and traded between $0.88 and $1.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLRX’s 50-day SMA is 2.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.65. The stock has a high of $24.45 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 151665.1 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -89.37%, as 16,122 ADS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 290.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.95% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SLRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,010,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 78,806 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $197,015. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 58,819 shares and is now valued at $147,048. Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.