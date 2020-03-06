Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL)?

The shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 3D Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Sell the DDD stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. B. Riley FBR was of a view that DDD is Neutral in its latest report on June 24, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DDD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $9.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.83 while ending the day at $9.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -7.06% decline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. DDD had ended its last session trading at $9.81. 3D Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DDD 52-week low price stands at $6.47 while its 52-week high price is $12.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 3D Systems Corporation generated 133.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1900.0%. 3D Systems Corporation has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Raymond James also rated LL as Upgrade on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that LL could down by -3.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.06% to reach $9.40/share. It started the day trading at $9.78 and traded between $8.89 and $9.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LL’s 50-day SMA is 8.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.52. The stock has a high of $14.44 for the year while the low is $6.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.95%, as 9.66M DDD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.22% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.70, while the P/B ratio is 1.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LL shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 142,225 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,345,333 shares of LL, with a total valuation of $33,067,984. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more LL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,746,689 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares by 0.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,648,420 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,952 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. which are valued at $12,544,476. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 74,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,165,023 shares and is now valued at $8,865,825. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.