Is It Crazy To Buy Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) And Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

The shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $95 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tyson Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $96. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on May 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that TSN is Sell in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Standpoint Research thinks that TSN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $95.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $66.23 while ending the day at $67.01. During the trading session, a total of 3.33 million shares were traded which represents a -16.82% decline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. TSN had ended its last session trading at $70.39. Tyson Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 0.57. Tyson Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 TSN 52-week low price stands at $62.23 while its 52-week high price is $94.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tyson Foods Inc. generated 497.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.71%. Tyson Foods Inc. has the potential to record 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.24% to reach $2.30/share. It started the day trading at $0.7194 and traded between $0.65 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 1.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.88. The stock has a high of $6.62 for the year while the low is $0.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.30%, as 2.41M TSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.18% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 807.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.50% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,775 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $18,847,622. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,620,843 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 8.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,651,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -532,497 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $5,990,844. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,518,769 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,000,372 shares and is now valued at $4,240,394. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.