Is It Crazy To Buy Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) And WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

The shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teladoc Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Equal Weight the TDOC stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Barclays was of a view that TDOC is Equal Weight in its latest report on December 13, 2019. SunTrust thinks that TDOC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.83.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $122.76 while ending the day at $134.33. During the trading session, a total of 3.93 million shares were traded which represents a -145.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. TDOC had ended its last session trading at $124.64. Teladoc Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.50 TDOC 52-week low price stands at $48.57 while its 52-week high price is $148.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teladoc Health Inc. generated 514.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -65.38%. Teladoc Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. DA Davidson also rated WW as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $63 suggesting that WW could surge by 36.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.98% to reach $44.20/share. It started the day trading at $29.27 and traded between $27.32 and $28.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WW’s 50-day SMA is 36.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.91. The stock has a high of $47.19 for the year while the low is $16.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.86%, as 4.28M TDOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.79% of WW International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Invus Public Equities Advisors LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,818,300 shares of WW, with a total valuation of $488,707,534. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,507,980 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its WW International Inc. shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,266,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,015 shares of WW International Inc. which are valued at $140,713,293. In the same vein, Eminence Capital LP increased its WW International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,291,675 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,007,544 shares and is now valued at $99,188,801. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of WW International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.