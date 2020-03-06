Is It Crazy To Buy Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) And Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

The shares of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $78 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sage Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on December 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. SunTrust was of a view that SAGE is Hold in its latest report on December 05, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that SAGE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 160.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.42. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $50.04 while ending the day at $50.60. During the trading session, a total of 967091.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. SAGE had ended its last session trading at $53.23. Sage Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.20 SAGE 52-week low price stands at $45.45 while its 52-week high price is $193.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$3.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sage Therapeutics Inc. generated 126.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.69%. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on September 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $3.92 and traded between $3.73 and $3.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFF’s 50-day SMA is 5.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.74. The stock has a high of $18.10 for the year while the low is $3.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.74%, as 4.52M SAGE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.78% of Village Farms International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 851.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.39% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 19.99% of Village Farms International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.