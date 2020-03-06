Is It Crazy To Buy Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) And Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

The shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 164. Citigroup was of a view that RGA is Buy in its latest report on January 26, 2017. Goldman thinks that RGA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 134.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $161.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $120.93 while ending the day at $121.57. During the trading session, a total of 684940.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.19% decline from the average session volume which is 435730.0 shares. RGA had ended its last session trading at $128.95. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated currently has a market cap of $8.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 0.68. RGA 52-week low price stands at $121.15 while its 52-week high price is $169.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.91%. Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated has the potential to record 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.48% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.1867 and traded between $7.55 and $7.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRSN's 50-day SMA is 7.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $9.57 for the year while the low is $1.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.35%, as 2.36M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.03% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 451.33K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 92.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 237.23% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sarissa Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,000 shares of MRSN, with a total valuation of $25,312,500. VHCP Management LLC meanwhile bought more MRSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,766,345 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,239,706 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 73,533 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $15,118,016. In the same vein, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 182,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,319 shares and is now valued at $13,994,903.