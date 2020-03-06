Is It Crazy To Buy Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) And Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

The shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $55 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nucor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. That day the Longbow set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NUE is Underperform in its latest report on May 31, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that NUE is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.21 while ending the day at $40.77. During the trading session, a total of 2.89 million shares were traded which represents a -27.45% decline from the average session volume which is 2.27 million shares. NUE had ended its last session trading at $43.19. Nucor Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.03, with a beta of 1.62. Nucor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 NUE 52-week low price stands at $39.93 while its 52-week high price is $61.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nucor Corporation generated 1.53 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -198.08%. Nucor Corporation has the potential to record 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.22% to reach $13.63/share. It started the day trading at $7.275 and traded between $6.73 and $6.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OIS’s 50-day SMA is 12.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.49. The stock has a high of $21.27 for the year while the low is $7.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.63%, as 2.46M NUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.17% of Oil States International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 592.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OIS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -8,420 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,035,081 shares of OIS, with a total valuation of $97,398,173. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,556,205 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,012,788 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 53,264 shares of Oil States International Inc. which are valued at $64,817,855. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Oil States International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 155,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,929,049 shares and is now valued at $53,135,148. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Oil States International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.