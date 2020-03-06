Is GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Still Worth A Bite?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.43% on 03/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.72 before closing at $3.74. Intraday shares traded counted 4.77 million, which was 0.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.79M. GPRO’s previous close was $4.04 while the outstanding shares total 150.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.42, with weekly volatility at 7.76% and ATR at 0.24. The GPRO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.25 and a $7.64 high.

Investors have identified the tech company GoPro Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $564.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of GPRO attractive?

In related news, Director, Ahmad-Taylor Tyrone bought 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.75, for a total value of 40,106. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Lanzone James now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 95,750. Also, Director, Lurie Alexander J bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.81 per share, with a total market value of 95,175. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, CFO and COO, MCGEE BRIAN now holds 36,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 147,181. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GoPro Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GPRO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.75.