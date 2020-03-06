Is Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Worth A Bite?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.08% on 03/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.75 before closing at $23.36. Intraday shares traded counted 4.8 million, which was -80.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.66M. CPRI’s previous close was $25.14 while the outstanding shares total 142.54M. The firm has a beta of 1.06, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.24, and a growth ratio of 2.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 28.51, with weekly volatility at 6.64% and ATR at 1.56. The CPRI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.86 and a $50.00 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Capri Holdings Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.33 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of CPRI attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

11 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 14 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Capri Holdings Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPRI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $44.20.