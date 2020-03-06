Is A Downturn Overdue? Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH), ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)?

The shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Overweight the WH stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on December 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wolfe Research was of a view that WH is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 10, 2018. Longbow thinks that WH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $67.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.32 while ending the day at $49.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a -145.92% decline from the average session volume which is 865270.0 shares. WH had ended its last session trading at $52.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WH 52-week low price stands at $48.53 while its 52-week high price is $63.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 94.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on August 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. First Analysis Sec also rated ORBC as Downgrade on February 28, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that ORBC could surge by 60.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.81% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.265 and traded between $2.87 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORBC’s 50-day SMA is 3.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.11. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $3.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.12%, as 2.65M WH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.60% of ORBCOMM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 700.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adage Capital Management LP sold more ORBC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adage Capital Management LP selling -200,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,762,551 shares of ORBC, with a total valuation of $27,867,558. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more ORBC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,060,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ORBCOMM Inc. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,076,055 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -113,900 shares of ORBCOMM Inc. which are valued at $18,223,037. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its ORBCOMM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,905 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,171,367 shares and is now valued at $14,975,208. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of ORBCOMM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.