Is A Downturn Overdue? Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)?

The shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $110 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Visteon Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Buy the VC stock while also putting a $104 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $106. Barclays was of a view that VC is Equal Weight in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that VC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $86.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $62.83 while ending the day at $64.27. During the trading session, a total of 539435.0 shares were traded which represents a -50.87% decline from the average session volume which is 357550.0 shares. VC had ended its last session trading at $68.48. Visteon Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.15, with a beta of 1.90. Visteon Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 VC 52-week low price stands at $44.04 while its 52-week high price is $105.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.42 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Visteon Corporation generated 469.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.68%. Visteon Corporation has the potential to record 3.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.3075 and traded between $0.28 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTEC’s 50-day SMA is 0.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.38. The stock has a high of $8.20 for the year while the low is $0.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 874288.81 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.69%, as 807,056 VC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more NTEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 683.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 3,515,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,030,000 shares of NTEC, with a total valuation of $1,172,730. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NTEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $794,799 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its Intec Pharma Ltd. shares by 13.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 304,295 shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. which are valued at $727,500. In the same vein, Meitav DS Provident & Pension Ltd… increased its Intec Pharma Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 304,124 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,416,322 shares and is now valued at $703,150. Following these latest developments, around 17.64% of Intec Pharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.