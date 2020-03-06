Is A Downturn Overdue? Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)?

The shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been pegged with a rating of Negative by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realogy Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on June 10, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Sell rating by Compass Point in its report released on May 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Compass Point was of a view that RLGY is Neutral in its latest report on April 10, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RLGY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $11.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.24 while ending the day at $8.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.59 million shares were traded which represents a -8.41% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. RLGY had ended its last session trading at $8.99. Realogy Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RLGY 52-week low price stands at $4.33 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 435.0%. Realogy Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.33% to reach $38.43/share. It started the day trading at $25.50 and traded between $21.79 and $22.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PI’s 50-day SMA is 30.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.59. The stock has a high of $40.24 for the year while the low is $16.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.38%, as 3.39M RLGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.25% of Impinj Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 478.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.03% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Sylebra HK Co. Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,231,582 shares of PI, with a total valuation of $136,172,309. Toronado Partners LLC meanwhile bought more PI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,527,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chevy Chase Trust Co. increased its Impinj Inc. shares by 8.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,064,125 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,319 shares of Impinj Inc. which are valued at $34,243,543. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Impinj Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,101 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,053,653 shares and is now valued at $33,906,554. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Impinj Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.