Is A Downturn Overdue? InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG), M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)?

The shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that IHG is Underperform in its latest report on July 18, 2019. UBS thinks that IHG is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $64.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.765 while ending the day at $52.10. During the trading session, a total of 519157.0 shares were traded which represents a -109.2% decline from the average session volume which is 248160.0 shares. IHG had ended its last session trading at $55.45. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC currently has a market cap of $9.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.28, with a beta of 1.21. IHG 52-week low price stands at $53.46 while its 52-week high price is $71.02.

The InterContinental Hotels Group PLC generated 188.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has the potential to record 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $143.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.04% to reach $181.30/share. It started the day trading at $138.38 and traded between $128.82 and $131.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTB’s 50-day SMA is 164.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 161.51. The stock has a high of $175.72 for the year while the low is $135.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.33%, as 1.58M IHG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of M&T Bank Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.56, while the P/B ratio is 1.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 686.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MTB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -126,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,926,406 shares of MTB, with a total valuation of $2,346,877,939. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,106,328,070 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its M&T Bank Corporation shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,272,847 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 190,364 shares of M&T Bank Corporation which are valued at $1,057,100,176. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its M&T Bank Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,279 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,233,062 shares and is now valued at $1,050,395,608. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of M&T Bank Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.