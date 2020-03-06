Is A Downturn Overdue? Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)?

The shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudbay Minerals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that HBM is Market Perform in its latest report on May 10, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that HBM is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.28 while ending the day at $2.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 0.34% incline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. HBM had ended its last session trading at $2.47. HBM 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $7.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hudbay Minerals Inc. generated 398.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.0%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on July 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.09% to reach $94.83/share. It started the day trading at $64.39 and traded between $58.51 and $59.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RHP’s 50-day SMA is 84.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.56. The stock has a high of $91.57 for the year while the low is $64.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 718261.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.07%, as 674,663 HBM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.36, while the P/B ratio is 4.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 378.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RHP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 240,942 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,136,952 shares of RHP, with a total valuation of $606,855,029. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RHP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $339,873,838 worth of shares.

Similarly, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares by 2.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,316,970 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,942 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. which are valued at $197,011,959. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,463 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,003,115 shares and is now valued at $170,324,868. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.