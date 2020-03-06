Is A Downturn Overdue? EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)?

The shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EnLink Midstream LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Mizuho was of a view that ENLC is Neutral in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ENLC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.32 while ending the day at $3.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a 50.23% incline from the average session volume which is 5.93 million shares. ENLC had ended its last session trading at $3.68. EnLink Midstream LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ENLC 52-week low price stands at $3.45 while its 52-week high price is $13.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EnLink Midstream LLC generated 77.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. EnLink Midstream LLC has the potential to record 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Telsey Advisory Group also rated M as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that M could surge by 26.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.53% to reach $15.65/share. It started the day trading at $12.46 and traded between $11.50 and $11.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that M’s 50-day SMA is 16.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.49. The stock has a high of $26.33 for the year while the low is $12.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 83.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.62%, as 79.25M ENLC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.70% of Macy’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.39, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more M shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 15,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,159,419 shares of M, with a total valuation of $544,842,733. Yacktman Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more M shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $389,913,525 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,453,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -557,000 shares of Macy’s Inc. which are valued at $374,075,414. In the same vein, SunAmerica Asset Management LLC decreased its Macy’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,193,401 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,897,586 shares and is now valued at $301,416,497. Following these latest developments, around 0.17% of Macy’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.