Is A Downturn Overdue? CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO), WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)?

The shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CURO Group Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CURO stock while also putting a $19 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.60 while ending the day at $8.80. During the trading session, a total of 500753.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.23% decline from the average session volume which is 430820.0 shares. CURO had ended its last session trading at $9.50. CURO 52-week low price stands at $8.62 while its 52-week high price is $16.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CURO Group Holdings Corp. generated 100.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.67%. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. SunTrust also rated WOW as Downgrade on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that WOW could surge by 36.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.97% to reach $8.33/share. It started the day trading at $6.36 and traded between $4.84 and $5.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WOW’s 50-day SMA is 6.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.67. The stock has a high of $9.87 for the year while the low is $4.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.78%, as 1.45M CURO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.91% of WideOpenWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 314.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.66% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Northwestern Mutual Life Insu… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,374,516 shares of WOW, with a total valuation of $63,277,983. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,557,138 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its WideOpenWest Inc. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,580,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 80,663 shares of WideOpenWest Inc. which are valued at $24,168,692. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its WideOpenWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 133,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,881,686 shares and is now valued at $12,701,381. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of WideOpenWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.