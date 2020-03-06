Is A Downturn Overdue? Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)?

The shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Citigroup was of a view that ARCO is Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that ARCO is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.13 while ending the day at $6.13. During the trading session, a total of 697968.0 shares were traded which represents a -15.49% decline from the average session volume which is 604340.0 shares. ARCO had ended its last session trading at $6.51. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 72.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.42, with a beta of 1.34. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ARCO 52-week low price stands at $5.92 while its 52-week high price is $8.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. generated 126.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.67% to reach $19.03/share. It started the day trading at $26.85 and traded between $24.79 and $24.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAE’s 50-day SMA is 28.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.70. The stock has a high of $31.56 for the year while the low is $20.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.05%, as 1.03M ARCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of CAE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.09, while the P/B ratio is 3.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 420.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. bought more CAE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. purchasing 109,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,785,723 shares of CAE, with a total valuation of $349,800,259. Mackenzie Financial Corp. meanwhile bought more CAE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $338,899,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its CAE Inc. shares by 3.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,563,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -321,771 shares of CAE Inc. which are valued at $254,172,901. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CAE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,389,607 shares and is now valued at $219,323,536. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CAE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.