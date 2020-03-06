Is A Downturn Overdue? American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)?

The shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Neutral the AFIN stock while also putting a $14 price target.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.10 while ending the day at $10.38. During the trading session, a total of 624097.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.73% decline from the average session volume which is 568770.0 shares. AFIN had ended its last session trading at $11.03. AFIN 52-week low price stands at $9.36 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.17%. American Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.85% to reach $16.13/share. It started the day trading at $13.47 and traded between $11.72 and $11.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEO’s 50-day SMA is 14.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.84. The stock has a high of $24.30 for the year while the low is $12.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.06%, as 20.95M AFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.48% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.80, while the P/B ratio is 1.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 122,584 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,122,915 shares of AEO, with a total valuation of $246,569,976. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $210,701,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by 293.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,158,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,066,919 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $175,087,570. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,154 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,107,063 shares and is now valued at $116,741,707. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.