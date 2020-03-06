Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE): Spotting A Buy Candidate

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -16.82% on 03/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $91.0601 before closing at $93.56. Intraday shares traded counted 4.89 million, which was -530.17% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 776.04K. GWRE’s previous close was $112.48 while the outstanding shares total 81.77M. The firm has a beta of 1.07. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 27.86, with weekly volatility at 5.98% and ATR at 4.95. The GWRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $86.08 and a $124.16 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Guidewire Software Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.19 billion million total, with 164.69 million as their total liabilities.

GWRE were able to record -29.11 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -75.01 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -18.14 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of GWRE attractive?

In related news, Director, Ryu Marcus sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 122.11, for a total value of 1,526,346. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Ryu Marcus now sold 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,230,073. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Hung Priscilla sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 06. The shares were price at an average price of 109.69 per share, with a total market value of 360,222. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Ryu Marcus now holds 25,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,638,010. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Guidewire Software Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GWRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $126.40.