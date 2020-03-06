Expensive Market, What To Buy? Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

The shares of Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $86 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Prudential Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $92. Citigroup was of a view that PRU is Neutral in its latest report on August 05, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that PRU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $100.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $71.27 while ending the day at $72.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.7 million shares were traded which represents a -76.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. PRU had ended its last session trading at $77.17. Prudential Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.47 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.57. PRU 52-week low price stands at $73.19 while its 52-week high price is $106.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.76%. Prudential Financial Inc. has the potential to record 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) is now rated as Outperform. DNB Markets also rated LPG as Upgrade on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $16.30 suggesting that LPG could surge by 41.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.74% to reach $16.92/share. It started the day trading at $10.49 and traded between $9.75 and $9.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPG’s 50-day SMA is 13.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.42. The stock has a high of $16.68 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.13%, as 1.57M PRU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of Dorian LPG Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 806.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Kensico Capital Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,014,837 shares of LPG, with a total valuation of $105,154,661. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more LPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,379,711 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by 2.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,743,744 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,986 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. which are valued at $49,117,921. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP decreased its Dorian LPG Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 197,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,932,390 shares and is now valued at $25,352,957. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Dorian LPG Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.