Expensive Market, What To Buy? E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

The shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $41 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of E*TRADE Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Keefe Bruyette in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ETFC is Hold in its latest report on August 09, 2019. UBS thinks that ETFC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $51.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $42.51 while ending the day at $42.86. During the trading session, a total of 7.8 million shares were traded which represents a -80.48% decline from the average session volume which is 4.32 million shares. ETFC had ended its last session trading at $45.99. E*TRADE Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 588.67, with a beta of 0.99. ETFC 52-week low price stands at $34.68 while its 52-week high price is $57.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -29.76%. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BofA/Merrill also rated TLRY as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that TLRY could surge by 53.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.47% to reach $24.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.3899 and traded between $11.08 and $11.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRY’s 50-day SMA is 17.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.04. The stock has a high of $78.68 for the year while the low is $12.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.83%, as 10.10M ETFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 95.31% of Tilray Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more TLRY shares, increasing its portfolio by 38.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 794,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,833,330 shares of TLRY, with a total valuation of $49,696,608. Horizons ETFs Management (Canada)… meanwhile sold more TLRY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,800,707 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of Tilray Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.