Expensive Market, What To Buy? DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $39 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DISH Network Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Raymond James was of a view that DISH is Strong Buy in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Barclays thinks that DISH is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $43.12. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.17 while ending the day at $31.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.98 million shares were traded which represents a -30.79% decline from the average session volume which is 3.04 million shares. DISH had ended its last session trading at $33.87. DISH Network Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DISH 52-week low price stands at $30.33 while its 52-week high price is $44.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DISH Network Corporation generated 2.44 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.8%. DISH Network Corporation has the potential to record 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.86% to reach $29.13/share. It started the day trading at $18.71 and traded between $16.2401 and $16.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRR’s 50-day SMA is 24.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.19. The stock has a high of $29.24 for the year while the low is $16.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.09%, as 3.27M DISH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 535.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BAMCO, Inc. sold more RRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BAMCO, Inc. selling -165,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,649,048 shares of RRR, with a total valuation of $236,498,166. Diamond Hill Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more RRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,241,714 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,092,534 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,751 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. which are valued at $149,328,008. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 677,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,147,080 shares and is now valued at $126,154,931. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.