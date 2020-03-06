Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR), Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

The shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $84 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2019, to Buy the CFR stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CFR is Underperform in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that CFR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $91.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $73.64 while ending the day at $74.47. During the trading session, a total of 630449.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.08% decline from the average session volume which is 364260.0 shares. CFR had ended its last session trading at $79.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 1.32. CFR 52-week low price stands at $76.66 while its 52-week high price is $105.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has the potential to record 6.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. JP Morgan also rated BIG as Downgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that BIG could surge by 40.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.03% to reach $27.88/share. It started the day trading at $17.79 and traded between $16.18 and $16.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIG’s 50-day SMA is 26.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.75. The stock has a high of $39.53 for the year while the low is $14.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.56%, as 8.13M CFR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.07% of Big Lots Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.56, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 93,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,720,151 shares of BIG, with a total valuation of $154,787,286. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $120,385,989 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Big Lots Inc. shares by 0.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,380,162 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,900 shares of Big Lots Inc. which are valued at $64,407,184. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Big Lots Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 87,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,245,526 shares and is now valued at $60,763,934. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Big Lots Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.