Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN): Spotting A Buy Candidate

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.03% on 03/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $41.0872 before closing at $42.88. Intraday shares traded counted 5.81 million, which was -109.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.78M. CIEN’s previous close was $41.62 while the outstanding shares total 155.99M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.94, and a growth ratio of 0.46. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.41, with weekly volatility at 5.45% and ATR at 1.60. The CIEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.76 and a $46.78 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Ciena Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ciena Corporation recorded a total of 967.99 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 548.29 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 419.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 155.99M with the revenue now reading 0.51 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of CIEN attractive?

In related news, President, CEO, SMITH GARY B sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.00, for a total value of 186,989. As the sale deal closes, the President, CEO, SMITH GARY B now sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 186,557. Also, SVP, Chief Technology Officer, ALEXANDER STEPHEN B sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 42.83 per share, with a total market value of 107,075. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, CONTROLLER, PETRIK ANDREW C now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 85,660. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

17 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ciena Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CIEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $50.95.