Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS)?

Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSE:DSS) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -7.81% on 03/05/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.19 before closing at $0.19. Intraday shares traded counted 5.86 million, which was -214.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.86M. DSS’s previous close was $0.21 while the outstanding shares total 47.08M. The firm has a beta of 2.32. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.99, with weekly volatility at 18.32% and ATR at 0.03. The DSS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.17 and a $1.99 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Document Security Systems Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DSS, the company has in raw cash 3.92 million on their books with 829000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8.17 million million total, with 3.88 million as their total liabilities.

DSS were able to record -4.11 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.29 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Document Security Systems Inc. recorded a total of 3.53 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -16.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.31 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.08M with the revenue now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DSS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DSS attractive?

In related news, Director, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.30, for a total value of 1,822,200. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Chan Heng Fai Ambrose now bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. Also, Director, SANDERS JOSEPH L. bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.48 per share, with a total market value of 562. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SANDERS JOSEPH L. now holds 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Document Security Systems Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DSS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.25.