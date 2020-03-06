Analysts Turn Mixed On Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

The shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tellurian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on September 20, 2019, to Underweight the TELL stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $14. Raymond James was of a view that TELL is Outperform in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TELL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.42 while ending the day at $1.44. During the trading session, a total of 4.87 million shares were traded which represents a -91.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. TELL had ended its last session trading at $1.59. Tellurian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TELL 52-week low price stands at $1.47 while its 52-week high price is $11.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tellurian Inc. generated 64.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Tellurian Inc. has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated SPB as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $77 suggesting that SPB could surge by 23.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.02% to reach $75.40/share. It started the day trading at $60.16 and traded between $56.91 and $57.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPB’s 50-day SMA is 60.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.18. The stock has a high of $66.50 for the year while the low is $45.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.22%, as 2.85M TELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.43% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 510.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more SPB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -90,296 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,124,743 shares of SPB, with a total valuation of $437,530,468. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $269,914,513 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arlington Value Capital LLC decreased its Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares by 12.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,719,644 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -399,283 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. which are valued at $167,013,338. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,395 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,853,916 shares and is now valued at $113,848,982. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.