Analysts Turn Mixed On SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

The shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $300 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SVB Financial Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Buy the SIVB stock while also putting a $275 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 29, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $300. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that SIVB is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that SIVB is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $275.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $184.00 while ending the day at $185.06. During the trading session, a total of 824952.0 shares were traded which represents a -67.51% decline from the average session volume which is 492470.0 shares. SIVB had ended its last session trading at $202.38. SVB Financial Group currently has a market cap of $9.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 2.21. SIVB 52-week low price stands at $183.04 while its 52-week high price is $270.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.51%. SVB Financial Group has the potential to record 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Needham also rated ON as Reiterated on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $28 suggesting that ON could surge by 22.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.81% to reach $23.10/share. It started the day trading at $18.52 and traded between $17.73 and $17.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ON’s 50-day SMA is 22.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.46. The stock has a high of $25.92 for the year while the low is $16.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.70%, as 26.45M SIVB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.38, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC bought more ON shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC purchasing 512,370 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,337,879 shares of ON, with a total valuation of $956,971,899. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $891,866,760 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by 17.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,469,538 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,866,386 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $543,319,805. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,209,452 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,258,066 shares and is now valued at $445,824,228. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.