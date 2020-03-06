Analysts Turn Mixed On Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $1822.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.65 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -153.67% decline from the average session volume which is 588010.0 shares. SPEX had ended its last session trading at $0.81. Spherix Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SPEX 52-week low price stands at $0.76 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Spherix Incorporated generated 91000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Piper Jaffray also rated NGL as Initiated on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that NGL could surge by 45.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.49% to reach $12.93/share. It started the day trading at $7.47 and traded between $6.945 and $7.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGL’s 50-day SMA is 10.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.36. The stock has a high of $15.71 for the year while the low is $7.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.43%, as 6.04M SPEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more NGL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 39,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,438,410 shares of NGL, with a total valuation of $215,241,636. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $142,602,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,435,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,950 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP which are valued at $54,576,938. In the same vein, Salient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,735 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,158,828 shares and is now valued at $41,754,633. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of NGL Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.